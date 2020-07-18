James W. Kiepke
Wausau - James William Kiepke, 79, of Hazelhurst, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his children.
He was born to William and Martha (Breitenfeldt) Kiepke on February 2, 1941 in Wausau. He truly loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Other interests included baseball, fast-pitch softball and archery.
Jim worked in the trucking and transportation field. His first job was delivering bread for Jaeger Bakery. He also worked for Wausau Homes, established WH Transportation, and was transportation manager for Fred Rueping Leather (Fond du Lac). After this extensive career in the trucking industry he moved north to Hazelhurst, WI; there he pursued his true passion of fishing, operating the Willow Guide Service for over 30 years. In the winter he could be found ice fishing or out grooming snowmobile trails. He especially enjoyed mentoring his grandchildren in these outdoor activities.
Survivors include his sons, Jay (Linda) Kiepke, Naperville, IL, children Jackson and Lillian; Joel (Pam) Kiepke, Rib Mountain, children Kendra, Jared and Christian; and daughter Julie (Rick) Jamroz, Mosinee, children Ryan and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau; and on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the cemetery. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Timothy Swanson officiating. The gravesite is located in the northeast corner of the cemetery in Block 125. Burial will follow.
To comply with current CDC recommendations for COVID-19, facemasks are strongly encouraged, and appropriate social distancing measures shall be followed by those in attendance.
