James W. "Jim" Zoellner
Waukee - James W. "Jim" Zoellner passed away peacefully at Iowa Lutheran Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, which will be livestreamed on the Iles Website. Go to IlesCares.com and scroll down below Jim's obituary to join the webcast at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Cremation will follow services.
Jim was born in Stratford, WI to Helen (Aschebrook) and Theodore Zoellner. He served in the Navy with an honorable discharge in 1961. Jim married LaVonne Schultz on April 28, 1962. Jim and LaVonne settled in Schofield, WI until 1985 when they moved to Des Moines.
Jim loved spending time with his family. He was very funny and quite the wise guy. Mom always said "don't laugh at him he is not funny." We didn't listen, we still laughed. We're going to miss his sense of humor. He always said "I eat, sleep, and read" which isn't all true. He would call Pam to "head east" (as he would say) which meant the casino. Hope you win that big jackpot in the sky!
Jim enjoyed working in his yard, golfing, reading, volunteering with the American Red Cross helping out with disasters across the country, and running marathons.
Jim is survived by his children, Pamela Perez of Urbandale, Keith (Kristy) Zoellner of Des Moines and Jill (Steve) Mall of Clive; his siblings, Marjorie (Elmer) Hayes of Stratford, WI, Jeanne (Quin) Grosskopf of Wausau, WI, and Fred (Carol) Zoellner of Stratford, WI; six grandchildren, Jenifer (Ryan) Peterson of Mosinee, WI, Lauren McWilliams of Urbandale, IA, Chrystal Rohde of Rothschild, WI, Betty Zoellner of Des Moines, IA, Paige Mall of Des Moines, IA, and Jenna Mall of Clive, IA; and great-grandchildren, Ty, Emma, Mason, Ben, Jax, Mav, and baby to be Peterson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Zoellner, and his wife, LaVonne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or contribute a book to your local library in Jim's memory. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Thank you for a lifetime of laughter and entertainment!
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020