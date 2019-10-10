|
|
Jamie L. Oelke
Wausau - Jamie L. Oelke, passed away on October 7, 2019. She was born March 17, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wis., to James and Lou Ann (Hanke) Oelke. She is survived by her mother, Lou Ann, of Wausau, Wis.; sisters, Janice King Nelson of Wausau, Wis., and Christine Carrackman of Seattle, Wa.; nieces and nephews, Shanna, Tyler, Joshua and Noah of Hatley, Wis., and Jacob and Ian of Seattle, Wa; and aunts, Florence Colrud of Mosinee, Wis. and Mary Hanke of Naperville, IL. She is preceded in death by her father, James; sister, Carol Chack; and nephew, Michael Chack. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, (608) 249-8257, www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019