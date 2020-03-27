|
Jane Allice Janz
Wausau - Jane A. Janz, 73, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, surrounded by her loving daughters.
Jane was born June 28, 1946 to the late Norman and Alice Wagner. She married Arthur Janz, Jr. in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Jane worked for more than 38 years as an accountant for SNE Enterprises (Crestline Windows.) Jane and Arthur loved taking casino trips across the country as well as traveling up north, visiting Jane's sister, Judy. They also were avid golfers. Jane especially loved taking shopping trips, notably on Black Friday with her granddaughters. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, especially Aaron's football games. Her quick-wit and sense of humor will be missed greatly by her grandkids. Jane showed her motherly love by taking care of her daughters, running errands, sharing daily conversations, and canning and baking, or anything else that she could do to help her daughters and family.
To say Jane loved to crochet would be an understatement. Her talents for crafts like needlepoint or knitting went beyond projects for her family. She spent years volunteering and crocheting prayer blankets and prayer pockets for the Aspirus ICU.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Tim) Karlen and their children, Aaron Karlen (Fiance Karly Cullen), and Kaylee Karlen (fiance Mitchell Overbeck), and Justyn and Hannah Karlen; daughter, Lisa Lemke (Fiance Todd Rettkowski) and her daughter, Rachel Lemke (fiance Brett Obremski). She is further survived by step-children, Dawn Powers, Jeff (Krista) Janz, Lori (Mike) Pergolski, Doug (Nancy) Janz, and Connie Teale; her brother, Emmett (Sandy) Wagner; sister, Judy (Ken) Bruckschen; sister-in-law, June Wagner; and special friend, Al Butalla.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; and brother, Ronald Wagner.
The family wishes to thank John and Karen Laska, Jane's special neighbors and lifelong friends, for their special care and friendship over the years.
Jane's family wishes to further thank Dr. Rezazadeh from Aspirus Cancer Center; Dr. Powell and Dr. Koepke, as well as special Nurse Gerald Waldvogel from Aspirus Wausau Hospital; and the staff of Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau. Your care and support over the years are greatly appreciated.
Jane's funeral service will be live-streamed at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde from Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, will officiate. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Jane's service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020