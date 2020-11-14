Jane Baumgart
Weston - Jane M Baumgart, 94 passed away November 13th at home. Jane was born January 1,1926 in Colby Wisconsin to Leo and Ida Lukowicz. She is survived by Great nieces and nephews Jeff McGuire, Chris McGuire-Paters, Beth Keough-Lukowicz, Jay Lukowicz and Mathew Lukowicz. She is also survived by many great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. Jane has gone on to the dance floor in Heaven where she can continue what she loved to do, Dancing!There will be a small family service to celebrate Jane's life.Jane's family would like to thank Primrose Memory Care Family for the care they have provided to Jane since she moved to her new home 2 years ago, the staff at St Claire's medical facility for their care and kindness as well as St Croix Hospice. www.waidfuneral.com
