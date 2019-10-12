|
Jane F. DeLisle
Wausau - Jane Frances DeLisle, 66, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cady Home in Wausau.
She was born to the late Clifford and Elinore (Miller) DeLisle on July 17, 1953 in Wausau. Jane grew up in the area and graduated from D.C. Everest High School. She continued her education at N.T.C.I. with a degree in graphic arts. Jane was employed for most of her career at Eastbay in the warehouse and later worked at Northern Valley Industries.
Survivors include her sisters, Mary Kent and Nancy (Ronald) Shain; nieces, Amy and Jennifer; nephew, Mark (Sarah); and great-niece, Eliza.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elinore; brother, David DeLisle; and brother-in-law, John Kent.
The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, by Deacon Michael Maher. Family and friends may call beginning at 12:00 noon until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau.
Memorials are preferred to the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org.
A special thank you is extended to the caregivers and staff at Cady Home, and to the social workers that worked with Jane, for the excellent care that she received.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019