Jane L. Krueger
Wausau - Jane L. Krueger, 95, passed peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 under the care of Interim Hospice at Pride TLC, Schofield.
She was born January 3, 1925 in Fulton, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Dominski) Shepanik. On September 24, 1949 she married Douglas Krueger at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.
Jane lived most of her life in the Wausau area, and was a charter member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She worked as a nursing assistant in the nursery at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau. After her marriage, she devoted her life to fulltime homemaking and motherhood.
Jane and Doug celebrated 70 blessed years of marriage together. Their love and deep Christian faith will forever serve as inspiration for their family, as well as all who knew them.
Jane was a devoted wife and mother, treasuring the time and activities spent with family. They included camping, fishing, blueberry picking, and travel - especially trips to Florida. She was also an avid Green Bay Packer football fan.
In addition to her husband Doug, Jane is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Robert) Zimmermann, Patti (Steve) Baerenwald, and Karen Beets; two sons, Michael (Debra) Krueger, and Timothy (Mary) Krueger; twelve grandchildren, Matthew (Jaime) Zimmermann, Sara Zimmermann, Jeremy (Renee) Zimmermann, Erin Zimmermann, Jennifer (Nic) Schmeiser, Jamee Baerenwald, Jessica (Jason) Bentley, Diana (Jordan) Tronier, Samantha (Travis) Salter, Emily Beets, Kristin (Barry) Heier, and Danica (Andy) Szekeress; and twenty two great grandchildren, Mallory, Jessa, and Jasmine Zimmermann, Cruz, Waverly, and Finn Zimmermann, Cailyn Schmeiser, Alissa (Travis) Biever, William and Cameryn Bentley, Gabriel, Jacob, and Joshua Grant, Veronica and Vanessa Salter, Benjamin and Michael Quam, Isaiah, Evan, and Faye Heier, and Cooper and Claudia Szekeress, a sister-in-law, Marlys Shepanik, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by three brothers, Ignatz, Joseph, and Louie Shepanik, one sister, Valeria Raasch, an infant son, John Krueger, and one infant great- grandchild, Annistin Zimmermann.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who helped care for Jane, including Interim Hospice Care, the entire staff at Pride TLC, St. Clare Hospital, Ascension Home Health Care, Lakeland Care, and her physician and staff at Marshfield Clinic, Stettin Center.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Rev. Frank Corradi will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anne Parish, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020