Jane M. Rosentreter
Wausau - Jane M. Rosentreter, 69, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born August 22, 1950 in Wausau, daughter of the late Donald and Rosemary (Nelson) Rempke. On February 21, 1970, she married Daryll Rosentreter at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. Jane worked as a nurse in the oncology department at Aspirus for over 30 years.
Jane was a woman of formidable faith who devoted her life to the service and well-being of others, her husband and children above all. Her compassion, selflessness, and love for others was evident in all her interactions and she dedicated her career as an oncology RN to advocacy for the people who could not advocate for themselves. She spent her retirement years continuing to serve others through volunteering at various charitable organizations and encouraging the well-being of her family above her own. Jane was never one to sit idle and when she was not dedicating her time to others, she could typically be found enjoying one of her many hobbies including enjoying nature and bird watching, crocheting, canning, cooking, sewing, gardening and reading. Jane touched the lives of everyone she met and she will be greatly missed. She was the matriarch of the Rosentreter family and her spirit will live on through all of them.
She is survived by her husband Daryll and three children: Tress, Chad (Amelia), and Michael. Three grandchildren: Olivia, Brennan, and Emerson. Three grand-dogs, Gloria, Jack, and Spyro. Two sisters: Therese (John) McGuire, Mary (Xavier) Martin. One sister-in-law, Linda Ploeger, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. There will be a live stream of the funeral Mass on the Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects are asked to practice social distancing and keep the State recommendation of 10 or less individuals present at one time in mind.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's name to St. Anne Parish.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020