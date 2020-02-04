|
|
Jane (Kellogg) Sternberg
Wausau - Jane Marie Sternberg, redeemed child of God through the life, death, and resurrection of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and devoted wife, mother, and friend, received the crown of life from her Savior on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 75 in Wausau, WI.
Jane and her identical twin sister Julia were born on December 8, 1944. Jane was baptized in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit on April 1, 1945, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and was raised by her late mother Dorothy (Pierce) Kellogg and her late adoptive father Charles Kellogg. After graduating from Wausau High School in 1963, Jane held several positions, including insurance claims representative at Employers Mutual of Wausau/Wausau Insurance, first female employee in the Marathon County sheriff's department, and administrative assistant at Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services (WLCFS). Yet the role she cherished most was Christian wife and mother.
Jane married her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Allen Sternberg, on October 4, 1969, and gave birth to identical twin sons, Jonathan David and Timothy Michael, on October 24, 1975.
Jane loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart and trusted in His redemptive work for her eternal salvation. Her family was the love of her life, second only to her Savior. An avid volunteer at her church, she taught Sunday School, bringing children to their loving Savior, and served on the Altar Guild, beautifying her Lord's house and preparing the altar for Holy Communion. God blessed her with profound gifts of encouragement, empathy, kindness, patience, gentleness, humbleness, and selflessness, which spilled over in abundance to those whom God in turn blessed with her presence. During the last years of her life, she used those gifts to endure multiple health issues with quiet dignity, patience, and perseverance.
Jane especially enjoyed trips to the Holy Land and England with her family and attending her children's activities throughout elementary school, high school, and college. As a "groupie" of the Wisconsin Lutheran College choir, she particularly enjoyed the opportunity to chaperone the choir with Richard during the choir's 1998 tour. She was an avid reader who also loved cross-stitch and birds, particularly loons and hummingbirds. As a talented cook and baker, she delighted others with the gift of delicious food, including a chili con carne that was second to none.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; her adoptive father, Charles; and her sister, Julia. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her sons, Jonathan and Timothy; her brother, Charlie; and several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave., Schofield. Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke and Vicar Adam Marley will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A reception will follow the service. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's name may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave., Schofield, WI 54476.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020