|
|
Janet E. Michlig
Wausau - Janet E. Michlig, age 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 23, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1944 in Wausau to Robert and Erna Kohnhorst.
Janet graduated from Wausau High School and married her high school sweetheart Allen Michlig on October 24, 1964. They had 3 children: Karen, who went to be with the Lord shortly after her birth, Ann, and Andy.
Janet was a devoted wife and mother. What brought her the most joy was activities with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping at Clear Lake, boating in Minocqua, downhill skiing in Upper Michigan, cross country skiing on Lake Wausau, and planned several family trips, including Washington DC, Nashville, Orlando (Disney World), Yellowstone and Colorado. July 4th was always a big family holiday in celebration of her birthday.
At the age of 28, Janet accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and attended Immanuel Baptist Church where she met many wonderful people and enjoyed rich fellowship in the family of God. She enjoyed serving in the Awana Clubs, teaching a women's Sunday School class, and going with a large group to family camp at Forest Springs and camping on "Wausau Hill".
Janet worked at Wausau Insurance and retired after 42 years of service. On her last day of work, her family surprised her by picking her up in a limousine and celebrating her hard work and devotion in style.
After retirement she enjoyed planting flowers in her yard, participating in Red Hats, attending Lorna's home Bible study, time up north in Woodruff on Arrowhead Lake and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Janet will always be remembered as a classy lady who had a great sense of style. She had an appreciation for music, and was known for her energy and spunk. She enjoyed welcoming people into her home, listening to their life stories, and treating them as family. Janet loved reading the Bible and she had a particular understanding of the book of Revelation based on her independent studies. Her deepest desire that was met on earth was that her children and grandchildren would also have a deep personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Allen, children, Ann Michlig, Minneapolis, MN, Andy (Krista) Michlig, Wausau, grandchildren Jared (Riana) Michlig, Weston, Katelyn Michlig, Stevens Point, and sister Beverly Bradford, Schofield and cousin Richard Boneske, Winneconne, WI. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews, many other relatives and dear friends.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at noon, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at Highland Community Church Wausau campus, 1005 N 28th Avenue.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Franklin Graham's ministry Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019