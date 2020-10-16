Janet Kriescher
Wausau - Janet Elaine Kriescher, 88, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2020 at Copperleaf.
Janet was born in Wausau on May 1, 1932 to the late Rudolph and Esther (Artus) Fritz. She retired from Wausau Insurance after 27 years.
Janet was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and a member of the American League Women's Auxiliary. Like every proud Wisconsinite, Janet enjoyed Friday fish fry, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. She was a loving mother and friend and always put everyone else first. Her smile and her charm will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived by her son, Thomas (Traci); three grandchildren, Crystal Kriescher, Rikki Helvey, and Lucas Barr; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Goetsch.
Private family services will be held. Family and friends may go to helke.com
to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.
The family wishes to thank Interim Healthcare Hospice and the staff at Copperleaf for the love and friendship that they showed to Janet.