Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
800 4th Ave
Stevens Point, WI
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
800 4th Ave.
Stevens Point, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
800 4th Ave.
Stevens Point, WI
Stevens Point - Janet Marie (Cera) Grubba, 90, of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2019 at her home under the care of her family & private caregivers.

A Mass of a Christian Burial for Janet will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church - 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:15AM on Friday at the Church. A General Rosary will be prayed for Janet at 8:45AM prior to the visitation on Friday.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to and the Sierra Club.

A full obituary may be seen and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
