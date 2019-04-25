|
|
Janet M. Grubba
Stevens Point - Janet Marie (Cera) Grubba, 90, of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2019 at her home under the care of her family & private caregivers.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Janet will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church - 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:15AM on Friday at the Church. A General Rosary will be prayed for Janet at 8:45AM prior to the visitation on Friday.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to and the Sierra Club.
A full obituary may be seen and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019