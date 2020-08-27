Janet T. GablerMilwaukee - Janet Teresa Gabler, 93, passed away at St. John's on the Lake on August 19, 2020, with family by her side."Jan" was born in Rice Lake, Wis., the third of seven children of the late Gilbert and Madeline (Gaynor) Gannon. She was preceded in death by siblings: Patrick Gannon, Mary B. Goodspeed, Madeline Ann Davis, and Daniel Gannon, S.J. She is survived by Gloria Jude Gannon and Dr. Michael (Nancy) Gannon.Jan graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy High School in Fond du Lac, and from Marquette University. She worked as a dental hygienist at various periods throughout her life.Settling permanently in Wausau in the 1950s with her husband, E. William Gabler, Jan focused on family, raising eight children and volunteering with her church and community. Her creativity, exceptional meals and innovative flair in home decorating are still topics of conversation among family and friends. Jan loved to entertain and cook, including making meals for hungry mouths at church soup kitchens. She had a warm smile and caring demeanor that made her an effective advocate for individuals with special needs.In later years, Jan moved to Fox Point, Wis. where she enjoyed traveling, her flower garden, church activities and being a grandmother. As a classy, witty octogenarian, she lived at St. John's on the Lake in Milwaukee. She relished dining at fine restaurants and visits and outings with family. She was grateful to the staff at St. John's in her final years for the special care and friendship they provided.Jan took great pride in being a mother. She credited a ruler stashed in a kitchen drawer as the secret to raising happy, independent children.She is survived by her eight children: Bill (Carol) Gabler, Ann (the late Hugh McPeck) Gabler, Jane Gabler, David (Kathy Radie) Gabler, Mary (John) Dailey, Michael (Molly Weberpal) Gabler, Daniel (Mary Beth) Gabler, and Joanie (Jay) Kagan. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Family and friends celebrated Jan at her 90th birthday three years ago in Milwaukee. That gathering will serve as a remembrance of her life. Due to Covid-19, no other public event is planned.Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in her memory at St. Eugene Congregation previously.Inurnment planned at a later date at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake, Wis.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum (Tribute Fund) 700 North Twelfth St.; Wausau, WI 54403; or Newman Catholic Schools, Wausau.Suminski Family Funeral HomesSuminski / Weiss414-276-5122