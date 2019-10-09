|
|
Janice C. Denfeld
Wausau - Janice Denfeld, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Azura Memory Care at the age of 84.
Janice was born on July 10, 1935 to the late Isadore and Theo (Douglas) Emenecker in Mosinee. She was a 1953 graduate of Antigo High School. Janice married David J. Denfeld in 1955. They shared many Sunday drives together and were great dance partners. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2008.
Janice was an exemplary homemaker who loved gardening and canning. She also was the bookkeeper for the family farm. She would make every birthday special for her four children, including giving them a break from their chores. She loved having dogs as pets, but above all, enjoyed reading just about anything. Family was especially important to her and her huge heart shared extra love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Scrabble game, love for crossword puzzles, and company at the dinner table will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her children, daughter Carmen Siegel (Bob Thorpe); son Scott (Eileen) Denfeld and their family, Brent (Jamie) Weiland, Shanna Denfeld, Cati (David) Quiros, and Kara Weiland; daughter Lisa (Steve) Hansen and their family, Nicholas Zeleski, Billy Hansen, and Jackie Hansen; son Doug (Michelle) Denfeld and their family Alex and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna, Tucker, Javier, Natalia, Chase, and Achaius, and siblings, Doug (Connie) Emenecker, Rachel McCoy, Linda (Duane) Besaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; brother, Jerry Emenecker; grandson, Jason Weiland; and great-grandson, Adonis Hansen.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Azura Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their tender care of Janice in her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019