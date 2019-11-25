|
Jayne Lynn Zilisch
Ringle - Jayne Lynn Zilisch, 61, of Ringle, joined her Heavenly Father in eternal paradise on November 18, 2019. Her soul mate, Thomas, and Lori from Aspirus Hospice were by her side.
Jayne was born September 6, 1958, in Wausau to James and Eleanor (Brunner) Nyholm. She was one of four daughters. Jayne married the love of her life, Thomas Zilisch, on May 17, l980. Together, she and Tom were blessed with one son, Matthew. Jayne attended the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and later worked as an Instructional Assistant at NTC.
Jayne is survived by her devoted husband Thomas Zilisch; son Matthew (Brandy) Zilisch; grandchildren Baylee and Blake Zilisch; mother Eleanor (Lynn) Gourley; sisters Joni (Rodney) Thorn and Jamie (Mark) Wisnewski; mother-in-law Lorraine Zilisch; sister-in-law Barb (Mark) Torzewski; brother-in-law Scott (Sue) Zilisch; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father James Nyholm and father-in-law Weldon Zilisch and sister Debra Nyholm.
A Celebration of Jayne's life will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 12:00 noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Aspirus Hospice. The family wishes to thank the ministers from Zion Lutheran Church and the entire Aspirus Hospice staff.
Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019