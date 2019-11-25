Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
709 N. 6th Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Zilisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Lynn Zilisch


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Lynn Zilisch Obituary
Jayne Lynn Zilisch

Ringle - Jayne Lynn Zilisch, 61, of Ringle, joined her Heavenly Father in eternal paradise on November 18, 2019. Her soul mate, Thomas, and Lori from Aspirus Hospice were by her side.

Jayne was born September 6, 1958, in Wausau to James and Eleanor (Brunner) Nyholm. She was one of four daughters. Jayne married the love of her life, Thomas Zilisch, on May 17, l980. Together, she and Tom were blessed with one son, Matthew. Jayne attended the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and later worked as an Instructional Assistant at NTC.

Jayne is survived by her devoted husband Thomas Zilisch; son Matthew (Brandy) Zilisch; grandchildren Baylee and Blake Zilisch; mother Eleanor (Lynn) Gourley; sisters Joni (Rodney) Thorn and Jamie (Mark) Wisnewski; mother-in-law Lorraine Zilisch; sister-in-law Barb (Mark) Torzewski; brother-in-law Scott (Sue) Zilisch; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father James Nyholm and father-in-law Weldon Zilisch and sister Debra Nyholm.

A Celebration of Jayne's life will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 12:00 noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or Aspirus Hospice. The family wishes to thank the ministers from Zion Lutheran Church and the entire Aspirus Hospice staff.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now