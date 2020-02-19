Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lierman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Lierman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Lierman Obituary
Jean A. Lierman

Wausau - Jean A. Lierman, 77, died Friday, February 14, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born May 13, 1942 in Wausau, daughter of the late Wilfred and Ruth (Erdman) Cota.

Jean graduated in 1963 from St. Mary's School of Nursing and spent her nursing career in various positions until retirement. She enjoyed knitting, putting puzzles together and being outdoors in nature. For 42 years she was affiliated with AA. She was also affiliated with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and a eucharistic minister at St. Michael Catholic Church. Above all, she loved time with her grandchildren especially attending their many sporting events.

Survivors include her children, Lynn (David) Phillips, Tomahawk, Dan Lierman, Wausau and Kristin (Justin) Sorenson, Wausau; grandchildren, Travis and Joanna Phillips, Kassi Thorwaldson, Devon Lierman, Karlie and Logan Sorenson; siblings, James Cota, Tennessee, William (Bertie) Cota, Birnamwood, Ronald Cota, Wausau, and Kay (Joe) Herman, Wausau, many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael, ex-husband, Allen Lierman and sister-in-law, Nancy Cota.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the extraordinary staff at Hospice House for their kind, compassionate care.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now