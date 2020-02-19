|
Jean A. Lierman
Wausau - Jean A. Lierman, 77, died Friday, February 14, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born May 13, 1942 in Wausau, daughter of the late Wilfred and Ruth (Erdman) Cota.
Jean graduated in 1963 from St. Mary's School of Nursing and spent her nursing career in various positions until retirement. She enjoyed knitting, putting puzzles together and being outdoors in nature. For 42 years she was affiliated with AA. She was also affiliated with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and a eucharistic minister at St. Michael Catholic Church. Above all, she loved time with her grandchildren especially attending their many sporting events.
Survivors include her children, Lynn (David) Phillips, Tomahawk, Dan Lierman, Wausau and Kristin (Justin) Sorenson, Wausau; grandchildren, Travis and Joanna Phillips, Kassi Thorwaldson, Devon Lierman, Karlie and Logan Sorenson; siblings, James Cota, Tennessee, William (Bertie) Cota, Birnamwood, Ronald Cota, Wausau, and Kay (Joe) Herman, Wausau, many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael, ex-husband, Allen Lierman and sister-in-law, Nancy Cota.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the extraordinary staff at Hospice House for their kind, compassionate care.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020