Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Wausau, WI
Jean E. Urmanski


1930 - 2020
Jean E. Urmanski Obituary
Jean E. Urmanski

Wausau - Jean E. Urmanski, 89, died Wednesday March 11, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born September 24, 1930 in Wausau, daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Marciniak) Bloomquist. She married Albert Majetich on November 24, 1962 and he preceded her in death. On May 12, 1965, she married Walter "Curly" Urmanski in Wausau. He preceded her in death May 8, 1997.

Prior to her retirement, Jean had been a teacher at St. Anne Catholic School for many years. She came back to Anne after retirement as the Art Teacher. As a Charter Member of St. Anne Parish, Jean had been involved in many aspects of parish life, including, the Parish Choir, Fatima Council, Circle of Joy, Sympathy Circle, Parish Council, counting money, and volunteered regularly at St. Anne Fish Fry and St. Anne Polka Fest. Prior to St. Anne, she was active at St. James Parish and a part of St. James Parish Council of Catholic Women and until now, a member of the St. James Circle of Joy Canasta Club. Among her other involvements, she volunteered at the Teddy Bear Clinic at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and at the Leigh Yawkey-Woodson Art Museum. Jean was also a Recreational Aide at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. When her children were active in Scouts over many years, she served as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader as well as a Den Mother.

Among her favorite pastimes, Jean was creative in so many ways, and enjoyed seamstress work, having sewn many clothes for her children and grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed painting, drawing, gardening, involving her children musically in singing and playing an instrument, and playing a variety of games with her family and many friends.

Jean passed on her spirit of volunteerism and helping others to her children. She taught her children well, to be respectful, to work hard, to live with the Lord, and be good to others. Her energy and her desire to help and be with others was with her until her last days.

Survivors include her children, Jack (Debbie) Urmanski, Sussex, Mary Kay (Malcolm) Whittum, Wausau, Ann (Tom) Line, Wausau, Mary Alice (Steve) Benaszeski, Tomahawk; Daughters-in-law, Terri Urmanski, Stevens Point, Carrie Urmanski, Algoma; Grandchildren, Gail, Matt (Michelle), Bob, Kent (Heather), Melinda (Jack), Jason (Theresa), Chrissy (Matt), Stacy, Katie (Adam), Tony (Michael), Joe (Ava), Jenny (David), Alanna (James), Alex; 36 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, Jean was preceded in death by two sons, Tom Urmanski and Mike Urmanski, as well as a sister, Dorothy (Jack) Line.

The Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
