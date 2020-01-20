|
Jean Grimes
Little Suamico - Jean Isabelle Grimes, 81, Little Suamico, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Jean was born in Marquette, MI on June 19, 1938 to the late Leo and Helen (Melvin) Thibodeau. She attended Bishop Baraga High School in Marquette. On November 3, 1956 Jean married Harold G. Grimes at St. John's Catholic Church in Marquette, Mi.
Jean enjoyed bowling, sewing, baking, golf, traveling, spending time with her family and also enjoyed trips to the casino.
Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Grimes; their children, Victoria Jean Ford (deceased), Harold Gilbert Grimes Jr., David Lee Grimes (deceased) and Christopher Joseph Grimes. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Ashley Grimes, CJ Grimes, Heather Grimes, Michelle Grimes, Skylar Grimes, Brooke Rose, Kylie Brunette, Paul Gorectke, Scott Gorectke, Harold Gilbert Grimes III, Adam Grimes, Amanda Grimes, Marshall Beck and Robert Lever and great grandchildren: Landon Beck, Georgia Beck, Frankie Beck, Melonie Gorectke, Megan Gorectke, Eric Lever and Claire Lever.
In addition to her parents, son and daughter, Jean is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert (Helen) Melvin; her mother and father-in-law Gilbert (Leah) Grimes and her grandson Christopher Joseph Grimes.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00 pm at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 3370 Deerfield Ave W, Suamico, with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with Rev. Judah Ben-Hur S. Pigon MF officiating. Burial in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Rothschild.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Benedict Parish would be appreciated.
The Grimes family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unity Hospice and the Meng residence for the wonderful care given to Jean. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020