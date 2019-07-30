Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Mosinee, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Mosinee, WI
Jean Kruse


1941 - 2019
Jean Kruse Obituary
Jean Kruse

Mosinee - Jean M. Kruse, 77, Mosinee, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Ascension St. Clares Hospital, Weston.

She was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Wautoma, the daughter of the late Chester and Margaret (Blader) Wandrey. She married David Kruse on Feb. 24, 1962. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2011.

Jean worked at Marathon Savings Bank for 28 years. Her involvement in her community included Mosinee Cemetery Association and numerous volunteer roles. In her retirement, she would work every fall at Maple Ridge Farms.

Being family oriented, traditions were important to her. Her irresistible holiday meals guaranteed that those traditions were upheld. Her family was her anchor, and she was the rope that held that anchor in place. Her grandchildren were her world and it was imperative to her to attend their events and cheer them on.

She lived her life to the fullest even during her hard-fought battle with cancer. She loved being at the cottage, gardening, and was always on the go. While she didn't like to sit still, Jean made sure the Packers, Brewers and Badgers fit into her schedule.

A truly selfless, caring, loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and friend. "A true angel", as her husband would call her while she cared for him during his illness, she will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Survivors include her three children, Craig (Holly) Kruse, Menomonie, Jennifer (Donald) Bednar, Mosinee, and Scott (Sheila) Kruse, Appleton; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Danielle, Lindsay, Dylan, Zachary, Amanda, and Ashley; five great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Nancy Schubert, Stevens Point, and Donald (Barbara) Wandrey, Gillett. She is preceded in death by two brothers, John and Robert Wandrey

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Rich Block will officiate. The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
