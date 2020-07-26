1/1
Jean P. Baumann
Jean P. Baumann

Athens - Jean Baumann, 70, Athens passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 21, 1950 in Wausau, daughter of the late Norbert and Carol (Otto) Hoff. On December 13, 1969 she married Lylas Baumann at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, town of Rib Falls.

For years Jean worked at Fromm Brothers in the town of Hamburg and later went on to her passion for in-home health care for many families. With her spunky personality, some of her favorite pastimes were garage sales, traveling with her sisters and family, spending time with her grandchildren as well as reading, and more reading!

Survivors include her two children, Scott (Connie Brazeau) Baumann, Athens and Carrie (Kris) Klinger, Athens, her grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Baumann, Nicholas Baumann and Hannah and Aiden Klinger, one great grandson, Everett Baumann, her siblings, Karen (Roger) Pecher, Arpin and Sandra Romang, Athens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, LeRoy Hoff, her late husband Lyle and her brother-in-law, Robert Romang.

Private Funeral Services will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. The Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, town of Rib Falls. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
