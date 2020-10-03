Jean Rusch
Town of Stettin - Jean Marie Rusch, 80, Town of Stettin, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Jean was born May 26, 1940 in Wausau to the late Lorence and Betty (Muelbeck) Parsch. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1958. Jean was united in marriage to Lyle Rusch on December 17, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Ave. The couple was blessed with three sons, Mark, Keith and Terry. In addition to helping to raise her children, Jean worked as a bank teller for many years at 1st American Bank, Central Nation Bank and Brokaw Credit Union.
Jean was a very empathetic and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed being involved with their lives. Jean had a tendency to always be busy resulting in her being very active in the Berlin/Hamburg Lions Club where she became involved with the Sunshine Girls, collecting eyeglasses, eye screening, eye tissue transport, Christmas wreath and other assorted fundraisers. Her dedication led to her being awarded the Knight of Sight Fellowship Award and Birch-Strum Fellowship Award. Throughout her life, Jean was also very dedicated to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. Over the years, she served on the church council as treasurer, the Altar Guild, Guild Committee, Banner Committee, Outreach Committee, as well as a Sunday School teacher and usher. In her free time, she enjoyed baking cookies for the Hospice House, gardening, quilting and sewing, playing golf and bowling, where she won several trophies. Some of her favorite times were spent with Lyle as they travelled the United States on bus tours to Packer games as well as visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Germany and the Caribbean on several cruises.
Jean is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Lyle; sons, Mark (Dawn) of Wisconsin Rapids, Keith (Sandi) of Wausau and Terry (Carolyn) of Vadnais Heights, MN; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Courtney (fiancé, Brendan McPeters), Jacob, Tyler, Joshua, Kay and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Ari, Cameron, Makenna and Rennae; siblings, Geri Loy, Chuck Parsch, Larry (Eunice) Parsch and Marlene (Reinie) Lenz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her stillborn daughter, Penny Sue; parents-in-law, Victor and Edna (Zahn) Rusch; Step Mother Margret Parsch; sisters-in-law, Gerry Parsch, Carolee Rusch, Mary Ann Rusch and nephew, Kevin Loy.
There will be a visitation from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Facemasks and social distancing are requested by all those attending. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service for Jean will be private. Jean will be buried in the Stettin Christian Cemetery with a committal service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, all are welcome to attend. Chaplin Jim Hartleben will officiate. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (232220 N 120th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401) or to the Aspirus Health Foundation - Hospice Care (425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401).
Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care for Jean and her family.