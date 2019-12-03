|
Jean S. Erickson
Wausau - Jean S. Erickson, 85, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was born in Wausau on May 28, 1934, to the late Carroll and Beulah (Jordahl) Swenson.
After graduating HS in '52, she studied nursing in Chicago until '55. She then worked at the U of WI Hospital in Madison. Overall, Jean was proud of her work as a RN for over 25 years.
She married Ronald Erickson on August 30, 1958. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Scott, Bruce and Karen.
Jean was active in Christian Women's Club setting and leading bible studies. She felt it was important to be active in politics and help elect good moral candidates. She also worked at Wausau Hospital for 20 years.
Jean enjoyed the Sons of Norway and was passionate about her Scandinavian Heritage. Her final statement is: "we only have one life and only what's done for Christ will last"
She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jean is survived by her husband Ron of 61 years; her children, Scott (Ginger) Erickson, Bruce (Rachel) Erickson and Karen (Mike) Benacka; as well as her five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her late brother David Swenson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 5100 Hummingbird Rd, Wausau. Reverend Rob Love will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials in Jean's honor, be directed to Immanuel Baptist.
The family wishes to thank Jean's friend and outstanding caregiver, MaryAnn Dykes for her love and care; as well as Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassion and care during these difficult days.
Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019