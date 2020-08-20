Jean TateJean Tate, 62, passed unexpectedly yet peacefully on August 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, WI. Jean was born in Dubuque, IA on June 29, 1958. She spent her childhood in Milwaukee, WI, lived in Berkeley, CA as a young adult, and ultimately settled in Central WI again for the latter part of her life.Jean had a strong love for animals, most especially her horses and dogs, as well as having passion for antiques, art, and humor. She had strong, loving ties with her family, such as her son & friends, to whom she was very devoted & did a great deal for. Jean's strong work ethic pushed her into tackling numerous jobs, often simultaneously. This tenacity served Jean well as she worked for over 20 years as a social worker, advocating for those most vulnerable, at NCHC & Ascension Hospital. She is survived by her son, Donald Riddle (Katie Jones Riddle); her brother, John Acheson; nephew, Cain Acheson (Carleen Bonn); niece, Kay Acheson (Taylor Martin); great-niece, Mia Martin; and many more friends and family.She was preceded in death by her mother, Sister Andrew St. John.Memorial for Jean will be held at Utech's Rainbow Farm, 3880 Rainbow Dr, Merrill, WI. Please use Jean's Facebook account for memorial information, memorial fund, and leaving condolences.