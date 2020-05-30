Jean Trudell
Athens - Jean (Jansen) Trudell, 62, Athens, died Friday May 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born May 16, 1958, in Wausau, daughter of the late Alvin and Grace (Osterbrink) Jansen. On April 15, 1989, she married Andrew Trudell at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.
Jean was employed at Wausau Paper Mill, Brokaw for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching the many birds she attracted to her feeders, spending time on the water boating and fishing as well as vacationing in Florida with family and friends.
Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kristi Trudell, grandson, Teagan Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Cathy & Mike Hargraves, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Jansen, nieces and nephews, Jason (Becca) Hargraves, Michelle (Kenny) Kaminski, Amy (Adam) Frei, Ashley (Zach) Helbach and Kyle (Shelby) Jansen.
A Memorial Prayer Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday June 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing practices will be in place as suggested by current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Athens - Jean (Jansen) Trudell, 62, Athens, died Friday May 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born May 16, 1958, in Wausau, daughter of the late Alvin and Grace (Osterbrink) Jansen. On April 15, 1989, she married Andrew Trudell at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.
Jean was employed at Wausau Paper Mill, Brokaw for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching the many birds she attracted to her feeders, spending time on the water boating and fishing as well as vacationing in Florida with family and friends.
Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kristi Trudell, grandson, Teagan Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Cathy & Mike Hargraves, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Jansen, nieces and nephews, Jason (Becca) Hargraves, Michelle (Kenny) Kaminski, Amy (Adam) Frei, Ashley (Zach) Helbach and Kyle (Shelby) Jansen.
A Memorial Prayer Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday June 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing practices will be in place as suggested by current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.