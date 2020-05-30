Jean Trudell
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Trudell

Athens - Jean (Jansen) Trudell, 62, Athens, died Friday May 29, 2020 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.

She was born May 16, 1958, in Wausau, daughter of the late Alvin and Grace (Osterbrink) Jansen. On April 15, 1989, she married Andrew Trudell at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

Jean was employed at Wausau Paper Mill, Brokaw for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching the many birds she attracted to her feeders, spending time on the water boating and fishing as well as vacationing in Florida with family and friends.

Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, Andrew, daughter, Kristi Trudell, grandson, Teagan Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Cathy & Mike Hargraves, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Jansen, nieces and nephews, Jason (Becca) Hargraves, Michelle (Kenny) Kaminski, Amy (Adam) Frei, Ashley (Zach) Helbach and Kyle (Shelby) Jansen.

A Memorial Prayer Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday June 5, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing practices will be in place as suggested by current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved