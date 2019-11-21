|
Jean V. Wisnewski
Edgar - Jean V. Wisnewski, 86, Edgar passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1933 in Wausau, daughter of the late Norman and Loma (Strei) Rusch and is survived by her son, Lyonel Wisnewski; her brother, Gary (Joan) Rusch; her grandchildren: Seth (Sandi) Dahlke, Erin (Brent) Speetzen, Anthony Wisnewski; and Jean's five great grandchildren: Braeden Dahlke, Caleb Dahlke, Blake Speetzen, Ginny Speetzen and Autumn Speetzen. Jean is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Lorraine Nowicki, Jane Rusch, Lorraine Rusch and Mary Karlen, as well as her special friend and cousin, Betty Imhoff. She is survived and fondly remembered by many other relatives and friends.
On May 29, 1954 she married Donald Wisnewski at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski after which Donald and Jean soon started a family and continued to live and create a home in the Poniatowski community. Donald preceded Jean in death on June 29, 2015 which was a loss she felt deeply until her own passing into Gods loving embrace.
Jean was also preceded in death by two of her three children: daughter, Brenda Dahlke and son, Darrell Wisnewski; her brothers: Thomas, Cyrus and LeRoy Rusch as well as an infant sister, Bonnie Rusch.
For many years Jean worked outside the home at Marathon Electric and Marathon Cheese. Jean and Donald also raised ginseng for many years as a family business with their children. When not working they enjoyed traveling and cherished the time they spent together in Alaska, Hawaii and Germany. Some of Jean's favorite pastimes later in life were praying, cross stitching and baking. Jean was known to be a great cook and made the best apple bars around. She also treasured her time spent taking trips with dear friends and spending special moments with her great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Edgar; after which there will be a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will also be available on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at Noon, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends and family are cordially invited to all services.
