Jeanette F. Drumm



Wausau - Jeanette F. Drumm, 87, of Wausau, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home.



Jeanette was born March 29, 1932 in Wausau to Carl and Florence (Schulz) Neumann. Jeanette became a child of God through baptism on May 29, 1932 by Pastor Zaremba and was confirmed in the faith March 25, 1945 by Pastor Liesener. In 1952 in the same church, Grace Lutheran, on August 16, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, Warren L. Drumm. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1995.



Jeanette worked for many years as an interviewer for the University of Wisconsin Survey Research Lab. She also did surveys for the United States Commerce Dept. and worked as a crew leader for the 1980 Census. In her early years, she worked at the Wausau Public Library in the children's library. Over the last years, Jeanette really enjoyed buying and selling collectibles and antiques.



Jeanette was active in both local "Y's". She loved to treasure hunt, fish, sew clothes, work with her flowers and garden. She volunteered at her church and at local nursing homes through the Stephen Care program. She especially loved helping to make quilts for world relief. Before her husband's death, they enjoyed wintering at Fort Myers Beach, Florida and traveling in their motor-home across the country.



Jeanette is survived by three sons: Thomas of Hawaii, Robert (Julie) of Oklahoma and Daniel (Jenny) of Eau Claire; six wonderful grandchildren: Evan, Joshua, Ellie, and Benjamin Drumm- of Oklahoma and Maya and Elise Drumm of Eau Claire; sister: Arlene Schield of Merrill; step-sister: Germaine (Leslie) Krause; step-brothers: DuWayne (Shirley) Marquardt, Vernon (Joan) Marquardt and Clifford (Paula) Marquardt; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was truly blessed.



She is preceded in death by her wonderful parents; her dear husband; two great sisters, Alice Hess and Adeline Utech; and three brothers-in-law, Howard Hess, Clarence Utech and Ray Schield.



Jeanette belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church since 1963. She has gone to a beautiful home with her Lord and God. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18 from 4pm-6pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 10am until the time of service. Pastor Zach Holdorf will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be directed to her church and its choir.



Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 15 to July 17, 2019