Jeanette J. Erickson
1931 - 2020
Jeanette J. Erickson

Wausau - Jeanette J. Erickson, 89, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born June 14, 1931 in Wausau to the late Vincent and Louise (Machyniak) Slaminski. On May 29, 1947, she married Robert Erickson at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1999.

Jean was employed as a seamstress for Herberger's and she also worked for the D.C. Everest family where she was the guardian for their daughter for many years. However, her most rewarding responsibilities were those of homemaker and mother, enjoying time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Among her favorite pastimes Jean enjoyed going to the cottage up north and an occasional trip to the casino. She also loved sewing, knitting and flower gardening and she put her talents to work lovingly hand-crafting the floral arrangements for her grandchildren's weddings. Jean will be remembered as a caring and generous person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children Robert Jr. (Karen) Erickson, Wausau and Barbara (Lyle) Bricko, Wausau; grandchildren Becky Boe, Bradley Erickson, Chad Erickson, Greg (Amy) Bricko and Ken (Olivia) Bricko; great-grandchildren Brett Boe, Brooke Boe, Lindsay Bricko, Jamison Bricko and Ian Bricko; siblings Delores Dumdey, Wausau, Larry (JoAnn) Slaminski, Alvin, WI and Robert (Carol) Slaminski, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by five siblings.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
AUG
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
