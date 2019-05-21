|
|
Jeanette Jirgl
Mosinee - Jeanette R. Jirgl, 80, Mosinee, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Anton and Leona (Salzman) Slagoski. She married Joseph Jirgl on May 12, 1956, in Wausau. He died March 22, 2010.
Jeanette raised seven children along side her husband, Joe. She enjoyed preparing holiday meals for her children and ten grandchildren. She worked at many different jobs including a potato shed for 11 years, a root beer stand, and discount stores.
Jeanette enjoyed knitting, camping trips and fishing with family, gardening around the house, and traveling with Joe. She shot pool for 49 years and enjoyed her many friendships through this activity in Mosinee and surrounding areas.
Survivors include her children, Alan (Susan) Jirgl, Wausau, Cindy Jones, Kentucky, Joseph (Cindy) Jirgl III, Mosinee, Berry (Dave) Onopa, Dorr, Mich., Steve (Jesus Nun'ez) Jirgl, San Francisco, Calif., Brian (Lisa) Jirgl, South Hill, Virginia, and Scott Jirgl, Mosinee; a special family friend, Kim Schillinger; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Thomas (Sandy) Slagoski, Tomahawk, and Michael Slagoski, Wausau. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters,
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to thank Inclusa and Gloriana, LLC and their caregivers, including Kim Schillinger, for the special care given to Jeanette.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 21, 2019