Jeanette Marie Guralski, 92, formerly of Athens, joined her heavenly Father Friday, June 26 at Waterford Assisted Living in Colby.
Jeanette was born August 19, 1927 in the township of Cassel, to John and Catherine (Stephani) Krebsbach. She married Herbert Michael Guralski on June 2, 1948 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar. They celebrated 44 years of marriage prior to Herb's death on December 1, 1991.
Herb and Jeanette had eight children and farmed on the Guralski homestead in the town of Rietbrock for 32 years. Jeanette was known as an excellent cook and baker. She was an amazing culinary coordinator, able to feed large crews of workers on the farm with her delicious broasted chicken, beef roasts and pork chops complete with scrumptious vegetables grown in her large garden, freshly baked bread and her legendary canned pickles. Many people were privileged to enjoy Jeanette's dessert making skills, especially her pies, tortes, cookies, candies and kolaches. After taking a cake decorating class, many grandchildren enjoyed grandma's specially baked and decorated cakes for birthdays, first communions and graduations. She even baked and decorated wedding cakes for her daughter and a family friend.
Family was everything to Jeanette. With her quiet demeanor and big heart, you were always well-loved and well-fed in her home. No one ever left the table hungry!
Faith was very important to Jeanette. She was a member of the Holy Family PCCW women's group in Poniatowski. After retiring from farming she worked seasonal employment at Figis in Marshfield and enjoyed working for several ginseng farmers in the area.
Jeanette is survived by her eight children: Joline Schug, Athens; Gary (Maggie) Guralski, Monroe; Larry (Mary) Guralski, Wausau; Jeffrey Guralski, Wausau; Lyle (Pearl) Guralski, Athens; Charlene (Brian) Nowacki, Athens; Ronald (Christine) Guralski, Marathon; and Rosann (Joseph) Fochs, Sherwood.
Jeanette was well-loved by her 25 grandchildren: Roy (Carrie) Schug, Athens; Karen (Tim) Miller, Mosinee; Dawn (John) Clausnitzer, Stetsonville; Lori Schug, Minneapolis; Connie (Natt) Zuleger, Weston; William (Jenna) Schug, Athens; Corey (Rachel) Guralski, Waunakee; Pam (Nick) Adams, Middleton; Brad (Maci) Guralski, Wausau; Kurt (Jenna) Guralski, Wausau; Alexander Guralski, Racine; Kelsey Guralski, Racine; Valeri (Shannon) Wenzel, Colby; Katy (Kevin) Yessa, Edgar; Rachel, Michaela and Andrew Nowacki, all of Athens; Ethan (Stephanie) Guralski, Wausau; Leah Guralski, Wausau; Katrina Guralski, Waukesha; Libby Guralski, Marathon; Brianna Fochs, Davis, CA; and Aubrey Fochs, Whitewater. In addition, she was blessed with 28 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, grandsons Brandon Fochs and Ian Guralski, and son-in-law, Delbert Schug.
Jeanette's siblings and in-laws have all preceded her in death except for Melanie Krebsbach, Colby. Her siblings and in-laws included: Alfred (Josephine) Krebsbach; Lorretta (Louis) Ploederl; Urban (Annie) Krebsbach; Edmond (Marie) Krebsbach; Raymond (Melanie) Krebsbach; Mildred (Robert) Wilichowski and little sister, Isabelle Krebsbach who died at age 4.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to time of service. Reverend Thomas Huff will preside. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook, or for later viewing at www.petersonkraemer.com. Internment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Poniatowski. Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Holy Family Church. CDC COVID-19 guidelines must be followed.
Online condolences may be shared at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Brandon J. Fochs Scholarship Fund, (a scholarship created to encourage community volunteerism for Kimberly High School students) administered through ThedaCare Hospital Foundation, Neenah (130 2nd Street, Neenah, WI 54956) or Aspirus Health Foundation-Hospice Fund, 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401.
Our family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to all of the staff from Waterford Assisted Living who cared for Jeanette these past nine years. You all enriched her life with love, laughter and friendship. We also wish to acknowledge the Aspirus Hospice Care team for their expert and kindhearted care. The compassion shown by both teams allowed Jeanette to live her golden years to the fullest and final days with respect, dignity and comfort.
To all of Jeanette's special nieces, nephews and friends who visited her over the years, she cherished time spent with each of you and often told us of your wonderful time together.
Jeanette was a special person who loved without boundaries. She made everyone who knew her feel special. May we all aspire to live life as she did.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.