Jeanette Suehring
Wausau - Jeanette "Jenny" Suehring passed away on April 28, 2020 under the compassionate care of Hospice House in Wausau. Jeanette was born in Shawano County on April 13, 1934, to Marcus and Sophia Suehring. In 1951, she graduated from Bowler High School and then continued her education earning both her BS and Master's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and Eau Claire respectively. Her entire teaching career was spent in the Wausau School district at Lincoln Elementary and John Muir Middle School.
After her retirement, she spent time volunteering at the gift shop and weekly church services at Mount View Nursing Home and as an usher at the Wausau Grand Theatre. Jenny also was a voracious reader and world traveler; her last international trip was to Iceland at age 82. However to her, nowhere else on earth compared to the shores of Lake Superior in the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan and she was healthy enough last fall to enjoy her last trip there.
Jeanette is survived by her sisters, Gladys Wichmann, Clintonville; Carol Hidde,Appleton, Sally(Gregory)Janicek, Wausau; Patricia(Douglas) Tietz, Columbus, Ohio, and one brother, James(Rose) Suehring ,Stevens Point as well as fifteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Marcus and Sophia, her brother Jerry, two brothers-in-law, Harvey Wichmann and Rudolph Hidde and one nephew, William Hidde.
Internment will be at Town of Clayton Cemetery, Neenah this summer with a celebration of her life to follow. Online condolences may be made to Any memorials can be sent to Hospice House or Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Wausau.
To our dear sister, aunt and friend, may your spirit forever soar over your beloved Gitche Gumee.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020