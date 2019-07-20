|
Jeanne Evelyn Corbin
Wausau - Jeanne Evelyn Corbin (nee Cone) passed away peacefully on July 20 in Wausau, WI at age 93. She was born in 1926 in Wausau and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Henry Corbin. She is survived by her sons Michael (Reisa), Tom (Jodie), and Kent and by her daughter Patricia (Mike). She is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley, Christopher, Matthew, and Nathan as well as great grandchildren Wyatt, Kellijean, Skyler, Sofie, Campbell, Bennett, Eleanor, and Josephine.
Jeanne was a long-time Red Cross volunteer; parishioner of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a long-time member of the choir; and long-time member of Altrusa and the Wausau Women's Club. She enjoyed summers at her cottage on Clear Lake in Tomahawk, WI; winters in Indian Rocks Beach, FL; golf and bowling; evening cruises around the lake; art and music; jigsaw puzzles; and going out for Friday fish fries and ice cream.
She is remembered by her family as a teacher of values; a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a dedicated community service volunteer; a loyal friend; and a caring person with a great laugh.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate.
Jeanne's family thank the staff of Sylvan Crossing on Evergreen for the wonderful care she received there.
Donations may be made to the Women's Community, 3200 Hilltop Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 20 to July 22, 2019