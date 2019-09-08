|
Jeanne Rhyner
Schofield - Jeanne M. Rhyner, 99, Schofield, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Copperleaf Senior Living, her home for over eight years. Jeanne was born May 18, 1920 in Eau Claire, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mabel (Henderson) Helberg. She married Wilfred Rhyner October 9, 1942. He preceded her in death June 6, 2002.
Jeanne had a love of education and learning. She was a top student in her Wausau High School class of 1937 and graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill in 1941, majoring in French and Spanish. After raising her eight children, she obtained her teaching credentials in the 1970's and worked as a substitute teacher. Throughout life, she taught her family to love God, love others, love their country and love themselves.
She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, writing poetry, taking photographs, painting, growing flowers and vegetables, camping and traveling. She edited a history of Schofield in 1976, "Schofield Then and Now" and the St. Therese cookbook "Kitchen Queen". Jeanne loved celebrations, especially birthdays, Easter and Christmas. She was proud of the home in Schofield that she and her husband Wilfred built and lived in for over 60 years.
Jeanne would like to be remembered for being active in St. Therese Parish; teaching CCD classes, holding offices in Little Flower Council and Catholic Daughters and as a reader and singer on Sundays. For many years, she went to daily Mass.
Survivors include eight children, Carol (Edgar) Ulbricht, Kent, Wash., Mary Readel (Ronald Dolezalek), Ringle, Thomas (Mary) Rhyner, Kenai, Alaska, James Rhyner (Mary Walters-Rhyner), Waterloo, Wisc., Margaret (James) Street, Mosinee, Elizabeth Livingstone, Fort Wayne, Ind., Michael (Kathy) Rhyner, Ft. Collins, Colo., George (Anne) Rhyner, Marina del Rey, Calif; ten grandchildren, Ned Ulbricht, Fredrick (Kamal) Ulbricht, Isabelle Ulbricht (Cy Paulus), Margaret Ulbricht, Emily (Kyle) Kornelis, Tessa Rhyner (Sam Tilly), Laura Rhyner, Jennifer (Sean) Veltman, Daniel Livingstone, Johanna Rhyner; seven great-grandchildren, Katherine Ulbricht, Virgil Ulbricht-Paulus, Hadley Kornelis, Marietta Kornelis, Kale Tilly, Atlas Tilly and Avery Veltman.
Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Helberg and granddaughter Christine Ulbricht.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, town of Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Catholic Daughters' will lead recitation of the Rosary Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Copperleaf Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided.
The family would like to thank the staff of Copperleaf Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019