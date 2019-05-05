|
|
Jeffery G. Grebe
Town of Berlin - Jeffery Gene Grebe, age 59, passed away on the evening of April 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1959 in Wausau the son of Eugene and Lorraine (Kohn) Grebe.
He was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved taking adventures that led him outdoors enjoying his cabin out in the woods, skiing, biking, four-wheeling, boating, canoeing, hunting and much more. He was a loving father, who shared his love of adventure and knowledge with his two daughters. Learning how to put a worm on a hook and showing them how to fillet a fish. He enjoyed making maple syrup on the land with his father and continue to keep his father's dream of making maple syrup on his land alive, as it was his dream as well. He had a knack for fixing things and working on vehicles. He would on many warm days go for rides on his motorcycle. He was involved in many community events. He was blessed with many friends who enjoyed his company. He was kind, helping countless people throughout his life. Everyone liked Jeff, he was easy going and a joy to be around. His life is not at an end and there will be more adventures ahead. He will be greatly missed and forever with us.
Survivors include his daughters Katie Grebe; Kelsey (Brian) Grover; grandchildren Colin, Eion, Olivia, and Jaxson; mother Lorraine Grebe; sister Sherry Grebe; brother Jess Grebe; he also leaves behind many family members and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Eugene and sister Eugenie "Gina" Grebe.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau at 12:00 p.m. There will be a time of sharing memories from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Friends may sign the family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019