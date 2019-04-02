Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Edwardson

Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Edwardson Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Edwardson

Weston - Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Edwardson, 56, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 under the care of Asceracare Hospice surrounded by his family at home.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Edwardson; children, Eric (Sara) Edwardson and Amanda Edwardson; grandchildren, Grace and Alice Edwardson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Father Ted Trifon will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

For full obituary or to leave an online condolence please visit www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
