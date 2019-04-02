|
Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Edwardson
Weston - Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Edwardson, 56, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 under the care of Asceracare Hospice surrounded by his family at home.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Edwardson; children, Eric (Sara) Edwardson and Amanda Edwardson; grandchildren, Grace and Alice Edwardson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Father Ted Trifon will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019