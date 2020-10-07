Jeffrey Alan Matzke
Wausau - Jeff Matzke, affectionately known as "Animal," passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 58.
He was born on March 21, 1962, to Dean and Germayne (Borner) Matzke in Oconomowoc. At the age of 16, he began a lifelong career of snowplowing in the Wausau area. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1981. Jeff and his wife Amy owned Countryside Fence in Wausau until their retirement in 2019. Jeff formerly worked at County Concrete and the 139 Operating Engineers.
Jeff married Amy Waldvogel on September 12, 2009, in Wausau, WI. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially loved their motorcycle, snowmobile, and UTV trips with friends.
He was the life of the party and brought laughter and smiles to any occasion with a joke or funny story. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends on the golf course. Jeff's most enjoyed hobby was woodworking, where his talents were used for making generous, handcrafted gifts for others. In his retirement, Jeff spent his days outside caring for his meticulous lawn, creating a beautiful and immaculate landscape at their home in Wausau.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; stepdaughter Maya Desai; mother, Germayne Matzke; brother, Kevin Matzke (Lori); sister, Lori (Ron) Covelli; sister-in-law, Monica Matzke; Mother-in-law, Karen Waldvogel, brothers-in-law Andy (Jinny), Pete, and Rick (Susan) Waldvogel; nieces and nephews, Marissa and Paige Matzke, Jayme, Connor, and Colton Schubring, Grace and Leo Waldvogel and Raina and Cash Waldvogel. He is further survived by his beloved dog, Davey. He was proceeded in death by his father, Dean Matzke.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Because we care for family and friends, masks will be required, and social distancing observed. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charitable donation in Jeff's name. A Celebration of Jeff's Life, which will follow the visitation, is pending. Please see www.brainardfuneral.com
for updated information. In honor of Jeff, please dress casually and bring a story to share over a drink.
Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
.