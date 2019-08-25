|
Jeffrey Engebretson
Memominee, MI - Jeffrey (Jeff) A. Engebretson, 51, Menominee, MI., died Tuesday August 20, 2019, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, in Green Bay. He was born June 18, 1968, to Glen and Jeanette Engebretson.
He worked in the construction trade for many years and liked being a heavy equipment operator. He was a kind hearted person and loved telling stories of his experiences. Fishing and hunting were some of his favorite pastimes.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Glen and Jeanette Engebretson, Rothschild; two children, Rebecca Engebretson and Nathaniel Engebretson, both of Schofield; one brother, Brian (Amy Adamus), Wausau; two sisters, Julie (Jason) Barnum, Wausau; and Brenda Engebretson, DePere; a special friend, Beverly Schultz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family funeral was held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019