Services
St Mark's Catholic Church
602 Military Rd
Rothschild, WI 54474
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Engebretson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Engebretson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Engebretson Obituary
Jeffrey Engebretson

Memominee, MI - Jeffrey (Jeff) A. Engebretson, 51, Menominee, MI., died Tuesday August 20, 2019, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, in Green Bay. He was born June 18, 1968, to Glen and Jeanette Engebretson.

He worked in the construction trade for many years and liked being a heavy equipment operator. He was a kind hearted person and loved telling stories of his experiences. Fishing and hunting were some of his favorite pastimes.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Glen and Jeanette Engebretson, Rothschild; two children, Rebecca Engebretson and Nathaniel Engebretson, both of Schofield; one brother, Brian (Amy Adamus), Wausau; two sisters, Julie (Jason) Barnum, Wausau; and Brenda Engebretson, DePere; a special friend, Beverly Schultz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family funeral was held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.