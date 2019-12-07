Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Jenneane Carol Smith

Jenneane Carol Smith was on a trip in Iceland. The night before heading home she fell in her hotel room and broke her hip. The hip replacement went well, but as a result of a previous smoking habit, complications arose. Oxygen was needed to keep her breathing but she never fully recovered. The oxygen was removed and she passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at 8:42 am Iceland time. She leaves her husband of 67 years, Keith, kids Jennifer and Brian, grandchildren Shayne and Chandler, step sister Gayle Spiewak, 2 nephews Don and Mike Gautsch along with numerous friends. Her body is scheduled to arrive home Monday Dec. 9, 2019.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
