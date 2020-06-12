Jerome A. Wirkus
Edgar - Jerome Wirkus, 97, Edgar, died peacefully at home, as he had wished, surrounded by his children on June 12, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1922, the son of the late Frank and Rose (Goldbach) Wirkus. He was a lifelong resident of Edgar, WI.
Jerome was a proud World War II veteran. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1942 and served until 1945. He received his boot training and attended service school at Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. After graduating from service school he was assigned to the light cruiser U.S.S. Birmingham. He was one of the honor guards for the commissioning ceremony of that ship. His tour of duty included the Atlantic, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the South Pacific. He was wounded during the liberation of the Philippines (Battle of Leyte Gulf, October 1944) and received the Purple Heart and Navy Unit Commendation awards. On November 15, 1945, he married the love of his life Alvina Hall, who had waited for him three years until he returned home from military service.
When he opened the Wirkus Grocery store in 1945, it was the ninth grocery store open at that time in the Edgar area. Jerome was in the grocery business for 38 years. He loved all sports, and especially enjoyed his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his sons,making his last trip at age 95.
Jerome was a charter member of the Edgar VFW, a member of the American Legion since 1945, and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans of Wausau. While a member of the Edgar American Legion, he served the post as Commander, treasurer, and was adjutant for twenty-five years. In April 2011, he was privileged to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to tour historical sites and view the World War II monument in Washington D.C. A legacy stone in his honor was laid by his family at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. He was a graduate of the Edgar High School class of 1940 and he was inducted into the Edgar High School Alumni Hall of Fame in September 2008.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children: Richard (Grace) Wirkus, Edgar; Roger Wirkus, Wausau; Marge (Jim) Michalski, Waupaca; and John Wirkus, Edgar. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Barb (Doug) Brehm and their sons Simon and Everet; Kelly (Tom) Bauman; Tim (Laura) Michalski and their children Spencer and Lizzie; Kimberly (Ryan) Henning and their children, Landon and Harper; and Megan (Ben) Gudex. He is also survived by his brothers Mel Wirkus, Clinton WI, and Lawrence (Joan) Wirkus, Edgar, as well as sisters-in-law Delphine Wadzinski, Catherine Myszka, Jeanette LaPean.
He was preceeded in death by his wife Alvina in February 2015, infant sibling George, brothers Dave, Philip, Ed, and sisters Joanne Pettinger, Marge White, Till Reed, Bernadine Wirkus, and Vangie Wilichowski.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 17, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by members of the Edgar American Legion and Edgar V.F.W. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Current social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church or St. John's Catholic School, in Edgar, WI.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.