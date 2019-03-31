|
Jerome George Jeske
Weston - Jerome George Jeske, 75, of Weston, passed away March 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1943 in Unity to George and Evelyn (Winkler) Jeske.
Jerome worked as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people along the way. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and truly cherished time spent with family.
He is survived by his son Jordan (Denelle) Jeske, Minneapolis, MN; step sons Eric Drost, Stanley; Cory Drost, Thorp; Brandon Drost, Stanley; Jessie Drost, Derwood, MD; Shane Jeske, Chippewa Falls; 11 step grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; mother Evelyn Jeske, Rothschild; brother Jay(Jeri) Jeske, Wausau; niece Lynn Nest, Wausau; nephew Jason Jeske, Wausau.
Jerome was preceded in death by his father George. Per Jerome's wishes, he will be cremated with no attending services.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019