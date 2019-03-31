Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Jeske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome George Jeske


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome George Jeske Obituary
Jerome George Jeske

Weston - Jerome George Jeske, 75, of Weston, passed away March 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1943 in Unity to George and Evelyn (Winkler) Jeske.

Jerome worked as a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people along the way. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and truly cherished time spent with family.

He is survived by his son Jordan (Denelle) Jeske, Minneapolis, MN; step sons Eric Drost, Stanley; Cory Drost, Thorp; Brandon Drost, Stanley; Jessie Drost, Derwood, MD; Shane Jeske, Chippewa Falls; 11 step grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; mother Evelyn Jeske, Rothschild; brother Jay(Jeri) Jeske, Wausau; niece Lynn Nest, Wausau; nephew Jason Jeske, Wausau.

Jerome was preceded in death by his father George. Per Jerome's wishes, he will be cremated with no attending services.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now