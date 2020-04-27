|
|
Jerome Krieg
Mosinee - Jerome G. Krieg, 88, of the Town of Green Valley, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born November 17, 1931, to the late William and Mayme (Deiler) Krieg. Jerome grew up on a farm in Halder, WI, and was the second youngest of eleven children. He attended St. Robert's School, formerly adjacent to St. Patrick's Church in Halder and graduated from Mosinee High School. For his post-secondary education, he attended Chicago Technical College and was awarded a diploma in plan reading, building construction estimating, and essentials of architectural drafting in February 1963.
As a young man, he spent some time serving the brothers of St. Pius X in De Soto, WI.
Jerome spent his career as a contractor and built many homes in the area. He was a skilled craftsman building beautiful works of art made from wood, including cabinets, tables, clocks, and lamps.
Jerome embraced stewardship, giving generously of his time, talent, and treasure. His Catholic faith played a central role in his life. He gave a lifetime of service to the Church through the completion of many projects, including the wheelchair access ramps and basement remodeling at St. Patrick's. His pride and joy were the beautiful stone and masonry grottos of the Blessed Virgin Mary built for several of the area parishes. He also created many beautiful religious crafts, including rosaries made from hazelnuts, and a myriad of wooden crosses. Jerome was a kind, hard-working gentleman. He was always willing to lend a hand wherever he was needed, performing countless projects for many. Jerome built his retirement home on his family's property overlooking the beautiful pond and acreage he cherished. Visitors were welcomed at his driveway entrance with a sign entitled Krieg's Ponderosa. He retired there with his two beloved sisters, Doris and Esther.
Jerome loved the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman who thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Jerome always had stories to share from these outings, and his great sense of humor was memorable. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include one brother, Leander Krieg of Mosinee, and sisters-in-law, Sharon Krieg and Millie Richard. Jerome had many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many special friends he treasured.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mayme, and his sisters and brothers (in-law), Grace (Gerald) Fitzgerald, Gordon(Mary) Krieg, Esther(Art) Weis, Mary (Marshall) Shear, Doris Krieg, Bob Krieg, Francis Krieg, Norbert (Fern) Krieg, Maurice (Nancy) Krieg, and a sister-in-law, Winnie Krieg.
The family wishes to thank all those involved in Jerome's care with special thanks to Diane and Tony Kaiser, Ted Gazda, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, and the Marshfield Clinic.
A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in light of COVID-19 with Rev. Joseph Nakwah as officiant. A burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Halder will follow. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Patrick's Church in Halder. A memorial mass to celebrate Jerome's life will be held at a future date after restrictions have been lifted.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020