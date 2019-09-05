|
|
Jerome L. Bradfish
Weston - Jerome "Jerry" L. Bradfish, 84, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born June 8, 1935 in Rib Falls, WI, son of the late Lawrence and Lydia (Rauen) Bradfish. On August 25, 1956, he married Patricia Jablonski in Wausau. She survives.
For 28 years, Jerry worked for Wisconsin Public Service until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed, camping with his family, hunting, fishing and loved the outdoors and living on the lake.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia; four children, Mary (Gary) Dettmering, Rothschild, Mark (Ann) Bradfish, Weston, James (Valerie) Bradfish, Knowlton and Sue (Dale Below) Schmelzer, Wausau; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, H. Sue Wiskowski-Fair, Illinois.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dale; and two sisters, Virginia Martin and Gladys Gibberd.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019