Jerome Martin
Weston - Jerome L. (Jerry) Martin, age 87, passed away July 12, at home. Jerome was born March 31, 1933, in Halder, WI, the son of the late Robert and Irene (Straub) Martin. He married Christina Wilichowski on Sept 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the town of Cassel. Jerome was a Korean Veteran from 1953 - 1955.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Sat. July 25th at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The service will also be livestreamed at www.brainardfuneral.com
, for those unable to watch at 11am, the service will be available shortly after concluding on the Brainard website for future viewing. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Masks are recommended to be worn. The Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To direct condolences to the family and view the full obituary please go to www.brainardfuneral.com
