1/1
Jerome Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Martin

Weston - Jerome L. (Jerry) Martin, age 87, passed away July 12, at home. Jerome was born March 31, 1933, in Halder, WI, the son of the late Robert and Irene (Straub) Martin. He married Christina Wilichowski on Sept 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the town of Cassel. Jerome was a Korean Veteran from 1953 - 1955.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Sat. July 25th at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The service will also be livestreamed at www.brainardfuneral.com, for those unable to watch at 11am, the service will be available shortly after concluding on the Brainard website for future viewing. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Masks are recommended to be worn. The Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To direct condolences to the family and view the full obituary please go to www.brainardfuneral.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved