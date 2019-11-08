|
|
Jerome Muck
Bonduel - Jerome "Jerry" Edward Muck, age 78, of Bonduel, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Appleton Medical Center with his wife of 53 years, Sandra, by his side. Jerry very privately fought a 2 ½ year courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer using conventional and Integrative Medicine. Jerry was born on March 25, 1941, in Merrill, to the late Edward and Esther (Marquardt) Muck. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1959. After high school Jerry proudly served the National Guard and was reactivated during the Berlin Crisis. On October 8, 1966, Jerry was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Utech. He worked for Thorpe Finance Corporation for 8 years working in several of their offices which include Merrill, Rhinelander, Eagle River, Ladysmith, Adams-Friendship, Wausau, and Shawano. Jerry continued his career in finance at The Bonduel State Bank for nearly 40 years. He became President in 1987 and continued working until his retirement in December of 2011. Jerry was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shawano. He loved the summer outdoor weekly church services at Shawano County Park. He was also involved in helping with many organizations including the Shawano County Snowmobile Association, Bonduel Polar Bears, Walleyes for Tomorrow, a charter member of Adams-Friendship Jaycees, Bonduel Rotary Club, Shawano and Bonduel Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Wisconsin Bankers Executive Group, and Pommerscher Verein German Club of Central Wisconsin. Jerry was a diehard Packer Backer since the 1960's. He loved being in the outdoors spending his time hunting bear in northern Wisconsin, as well as, elk and mule deer hunting in Colorado and Montana, and whitetail in the Saxon area. Jerry also enjoyed snowmobiling, cooking maple syrup, and playing sheepshead. For over 30 years they attended the Hodag Country Festival where he enjoyed seeing some of his favorite performers including Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard. He and Sandy enjoyed camping and taking trips in the summer to the National Parks. They took two trips to Alaska, including up to Inovik, Canada, and tours to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Hawaii, New York, San Francisco, and Nashville. After retirement received his motorcycle license and loved riding his Spyder Cycle. Jerry and Sandy's last ride on the cycle was on September 14, 2017.
It was his requested that no one knew about his conditions. He never gave up hope he was determined to "beat" this disease with his strong faith and his will to live. He will be missed by all who knew him and would want them all to celebrate his life.
Jerry is survived by: his loving wife of 53 years, Sandy; his sisters, Sharon Best of California, and Donna Zamzow of Merrill; his nieces and nephews, Jody (Mike) Woller of Merrill, Julie Zamzow of Merrill, Jeff (Kerri) Zamzow of Merrill and their children Jenna, Ali, and Jack; his sister-in-law Barbara (Garry) Schmidt of Merrill and their daughter Deb Schmidt of Madison; brother-in-law, Robert (Rheta) Utech, their daughter Torri (Miller) Bradley of Plover, and their children Oliver, Charlotte, and Milo. He is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, David Zamzow.
Funeral service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church at 1254 S. Union Street, Shawano, WI 54166 with Rev. Scott Ludford officiating. Internment will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau at 2:00 pm, on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the church and again on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Jerry's name can be given to the , Zion Lutheran Church, or a .
Jerry's family would like to extend a special thank you to their Amish neighbor who directed Jerry to receive integrative treatments from Dr. Carol M. Brown of Healthcare Specialties of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and Dr. Kallie Integrative Health of Green Bay, Wisconsin. An additional thank you to ThedaCare of Shawano Oncology Team and Outpatient staff, as well as, Appleton Medical Center and the Appleton Cancer Center.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019