Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3158 Halder Drive
Mosinee, WI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
3158 Halder Drive
Mosinee, WI
Jerome S. Schara Obituary
Jerome S. Schara

Marathon - Jerome S. Schara, 78, Marathon, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 15, 1940 in the Town of Emmet, WI of the late William and Adelaide (Karlen) Schara. He married Evelyn (Michlig) Schara at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Halder on June 6, 1964. They have spent 54 happy years together. She survives.

He worked at Marathon County Highway Department for 37 years. He especially enjoyed gardening, being outside, and playing cards. Most of all, Jerome loved being with family.

Jerome is survived by his wife of 54 years Evelyn Schara; five children Sue (Jim) Dreikosen of Wausau, Tom (Patti Zernicke) Schara of Marathon, Mary (Roy) Tinkey of Mosinee, Lisa (Bruce) Haffenbredl of Auburndale, Patti (Jeff) Stroik of Kronenwetter; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers Kenny (Joyce) Schara of Edgar, Marvin (Kay) Schara of Marathon, Duane (Judy) Schara of Marathon; 1 sister Carol Nowak of Edgar; sister-in-laws Janice Michlig, Rosalie Michlig; 1 brother-in-law Norbert A. Lang; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 brother-in-laws; 1 sister-in-law; and special friend Roger Feltz.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3158 Halder Drive, Mosinee with a visitation from 9 am until the time of mass. Burial will be at St. Patrick's catholic Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to a family friend, Sherri Drozd.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
