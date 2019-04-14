|
Jessie I. Knott
Merrill - Jessie I. Knott, age 96, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, under Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born September 20, 1922 to the late Henry & Lydia (Terry) Myers. Jessie married Bert C. Knott in Rantoul, ILL; he preceded her in death.
Jessie was a secretary for Merrill Junior High for 20 years and she worked in the school library. She enjoyed knitting, flowers and any type of hand craft. Jessie cherished her time spent with all her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include sons: Dennis (Judeen) Knott, Merrill, Gary (Lorrie) Knott, Waunakee, WI, David (Colleen) Knott, Athens, WI, grandchildren: Jennifer (Duronet) Charles, Wausau, WI, Andrew Knott, Des Moines, IA, Kate Knott, Merrill, WI, Joe Knott, Middleton, WI, Stephanie (Kathy Schwartz) Knott, Reedsburg, WI, Laura Knott, Madison, James (Kristina) Knott, Athens, WI, Julie (Mitch) Frahmann, Abbotsford, WI, Joleen (Chris) Zychowicz, Edgar, WI, great grandchildren; Generve, Gabrielle, Zidane, Garrett, Danica, Kayla, Kressa, Khloe, Brynn, Skylar, Christian, one great great grandchild; Evelynn and many other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers; Delbert, George "Jigs", Earl, Calvin, sisters: Marion McClaine and Grace Goercke and great grandchild Wyatt.
Funeral Service will be 11AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ. Rev. Kyle Carnes will be officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at Waid Funeral Home & again on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of service at church. Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services for their excellent care of mom.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019