Jim Smith
formerly of Wausau - Jim Smith 87, died June 19 in Arizona where he and his wife Kay spent winters while living in WI the rest of the year. He suffered from Alzheimer's for a number of years.
Jim was a lifelong employee of Wausau Insurance Company after earning an MS and MBA from the University of Wisconsin -Madison School of Business.
He and his family: Kay, Nathan, Claudia, and Andrew were active participants in a myriad of community activities during his Wausau Career.
Jim was an avid curler and member of the Wausau Curling Club, President of the Wausau Universalist Unitarian Church, and a fellow well met and liked.
There will be a Memorial Service for him on July 11 at 11 am in the Chapel of the Milwaukee retirement Community where he and Kay lived: St. John's On The Lake On North Prospect Avenue. Internment will be later in Blossomberg Cemetery in Door County, WI.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2019