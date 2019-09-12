|
Joan Baumann
Mosinee - Joan Helen Baumann, 90, town of Emmet, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at home.
Joan was born 90 years ago, on a frosty evening, October 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Konopa) Bickel in Wisconsin Rapids. On May 8, 1946 she married the love of her life, Arthur Anthony Baumann at St. Patrick's Church in Halder. They were married for 69 years. Together they raised nine children.
She was a lifelong devoted wife, homemaker and mother, working on the family farm, helping with barn chores and working in the ginseng garden. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder, member of the P.C.C.W., and member of the "Emmet Chums" homemaker Club. She enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles, crocheting, sewing, baking, cooking, and gardening. She will especially be remembered for all her flowers (zinnias), Christmas candies and goodies. She loved mowing the lawn and riding her faithful John Deer gator to aid in all her outdoor tasks. She especially enjoyed spending time with her whole family and always had her famous chocolate chip cookies on hand. Upon Art's retirement, they enjoyed many trips with Polka Productions and Holiday Travel.
She is survived by her nine children: Luanne Markrof, Schofield, Pat Krause, Edgar, Gerard (Carol) Baumann, Edgar, Allan (Gloria) Baumann, Edgar, Georgine Pagel, Schofield, Joan (Don) Harris, Ontonagon, MI, Connie (Christopher) Donlon, Elkhart Lake, Jackie (John J.) Gorman, Mosinee, and John (Patty) Baumann, Edgar; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur on July 25, 2015; her parents; a sister, Frances Baumann; and two sons-in-law, LeRoy Markrof and James Krause.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services, at the church. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Deirmeier will officiate. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah and the Rev. Robert Streveler will co-officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019