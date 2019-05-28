Joan E. Erdman



Wausau - Joan E. Erdman, 91, Wausau, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



She was born January 11, 1928 in Oconomowoc, daughter of the late Martin and Enid (Melang) Erdman.



Before retirement Joan worked in the statistical department at Wausau Insurance. She volunteered for many years at Mount View Care Center. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society and taught Sunday School for three year olds for around 50 years at Immanuel Baptist Church.



Survivors include her sister, Mary Beth Tilloson and a sister-in-law, Janet Erdman.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Erdman and a brother-in-law, Henry Tilloson.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Rib Mountain. Pastor Rob Love will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 28, 2019