Joan Erdman
Wausau - Joan Charlotte Erdman, 84 of Wausau, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mt. View Care Center NCHC.
Joan was born December 5, 1935, in Wausau, WI, to the late Mitchell and Evelyn (Schael) Whippler. She was a graduate of Wausau High School.
Joan was united in marriage to the late Ralph Milton Erdman in Wabasha, MN, April 29, 1957. Ralph passed away September 17, 2016 at 87 years old. Joan enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and quilting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by four children, Diane (Larry) Heine of North Platte, NE, Bruce Erdman of Wausau, Lawrence (Lori) Erdman of Merrill, WI and Patricia (Tom) Zernicke of Marathon, WI, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three bothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7 2020 at the Trails End Bar and Lounge, 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm until the service time at Trails End.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com
Wausau - Joan Charlotte Erdman, 84 of Wausau, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mt. View Care Center NCHC.
Joan was born December 5, 1935, in Wausau, WI, to the late Mitchell and Evelyn (Schael) Whippler. She was a graduate of Wausau High School.
Joan was united in marriage to the late Ralph Milton Erdman in Wabasha, MN, April 29, 1957. Ralph passed away September 17, 2016 at 87 years old. Joan enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and quilting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by four children, Diane (Larry) Heine of North Platte, NE, Bruce Erdman of Wausau, Lawrence (Lori) Erdman of Merrill, WI and Patricia (Tom) Zernicke of Marathon, WI, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three bothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7 2020 at the Trails End Bar and Lounge, 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm until the service time at Trails End.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.