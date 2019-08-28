|
Joan Kolbeck
Weston - Joan Kolbeck, 85, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Renne's Rehabilitation Center in Weston. Joan was born on October 16, 1933 to the late Leonard and Dorothy (Jahnke) Krueger in Wausau. She married Jerome (Jerry) Kolbeck on November 22, 1952 in Augusta, Georgia before Jerry was sent to serve in Korea. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2009.
During Joan's early years she helped support the family company, Krueger's Cycle Center, which was founded by her parents. She enjoyed the business of selling and servicing Harley-Davison and BSA motorcycles. It was through the business's association with the Rib Mountain Riders that Joan met Jerry.
Joan had numerous jobs throughout her lifetime. Of particular note is the time she spent as a Crossing Guard at Franklin Elementary School, a Teacher's Aide at Grant Elementary School, and as Head Cook at St. Michael's Catholic School. She had a strong desire to serve others and did so through her volunteer work through St Michael's Catholic Church and other community programs.
A wonderful cook and baker, the delicious apple squares she made were always a big hit with her family. She was also a talented seamstress. Family was the center of Joan's life. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with family at the cottage on Blue Lake.
Joan's world changed drastically in early 2000 due to a major head injury she incurred while ice skating which caused her to lose the majority of her vision. Jerry became her caregiver for the next ten years until his own health failed. Although she never lost hope that her vision would return, Joan always kept her positive attitude and, thankfully, her very limited vision still allowed her to maintain her love of reading. Her sense of humor never wavered and she had a smile and a thank you for anyone who came to visit her.
Joan is survived by her six children, Jamie (Neal) Treu of Phillips, WI, Jay (Julie) Kolbeck of Wausau, Jill (Randy) Forer of Wausau, Joy (Steve) Henrich of Rothschild, Jeff (Missy) Kolbeck of Wausau, and John (Mary Jo) Kolbeck of Weston; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Gilbert and Richard Krueger, and two infant sons.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. William Grevatch will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Public Library or the Marathon County Humane Society.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019